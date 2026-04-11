French President, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Middle East Tensions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron says he has discussed the situation in the Middle East with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during a recent call.

In a post on X, Macron said he reiterated his full support for the ceasefire, which“must be fully respected and extended without delay in Lebanon”.

“We discussed the need to restore fully free and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz as quickly as possible,” Macron said added that he and the Crown Prince agreed to remain in close contact to contribute to de-escalation, freedom of navigation and the conclusion of an agreement to“ensure lasting peace and security in the region” amid the ongoing discussions in Islamabad.