MPD Arrests Suspect In U Street Business Burglary
On Saturday, April 4, 2026, at approximately 5:35 a.m., the suspect unlawfully entered an establishment in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. The suspect took property and then fled the scene.
On Friday, April 10, 2026, 40-year-old Taquawn Alexander, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.
CCN: 26044190
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