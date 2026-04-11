Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

MPD Arrests Suspect In U Street Business Burglary


2026-04-11 10:01:00
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man who burglarized a business in Northwest.

On Saturday, April 4, 2026, at approximately 5:35 a.m., the suspect unlawfully entered an establishment in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. The suspect took property and then fled the scene.

On Friday, April 10, 2026, 40-year-old Taquawn Alexander, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

CCN: 26044190

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN11042026003118003196ID1110970040



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search