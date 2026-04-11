MPD Arrests Suspect In U Street Business Burglary

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man who burglarized a business in Northwest.On Saturday, April 4, 2026, at approximately 5:35 a.m., the suspect unlawfully entered an establishment in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. The suspect took property and then fled the scene.On Friday, April 10, 2026,, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged withCCN: 26044190

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