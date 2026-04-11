Govt Committed To Empowering Farmers, Rural Economy: Maha Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, April 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister for Marketing Jayakumar Rawal on Saturday said the state government is committed to strengthening farmers and the rural economy, and is working on multiple initiatives to improve market access and incomes.

Speaking at the inauguration of 'Mango Festival-2026' at Market Yard, Pune, the Minister revealed plans to expand the festival to Mumbai and New Delhi, to provide farmers with better facilities and broader market access.

The event was organized by the Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB) in collaboration with the Pune Zilla Parishad.

Minister Rawal highlighted the evolution of the direct-to-consumer sales concept. What began in 2001 at the MSAMB office premises through the Devgad Taluka Mango Growers Co-operative Society and 'Mahamango' has now grown into a massive movement.

He said this year marks the Silver Jubilee (25th year) of the Mango Festival. The festival will run for approximately 40 days and features 60 stalls, with two farmers sharing each stall. Plans are underway to increase the capacity to 150 stalls. The initiative fosters long-term relationships between farmers and urban consumers, eliminating middlemen, he added.

The festival showcases GI-tagged (Geographical Indication) Alphonsos from five Konkan districts, alongside Kesar, Pairi, and other varieties. "The GI tag ensures the authenticity of the Alphonso, protecting consumers from fraud and ensuring farmers get the credit they deserve," Minister Rawal stated.

In a move toward modernisation, Minister Rawal said that the government has introduced QR Codes to give each fruit a digital identity and 'Know Your Farmer' (KYF), which provides consumers with direct information about the source of their fruit to build trust. He further added that social media marketing has also been introduced, leveraging digital platforms to promote the festival extensively.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Marketing Board organises various festivals for millets, oranges, cashews, and raisins. These initiatives involve Farmer Producer Companies (FPOs), cooperatives, and women's self-help groups (SHGs) under MAVIM, he said.

According to the Minister, officials will visit states like Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and West Bengal to study innovative marketing systems and export-processing industries. Plans are finalized to establish the world's largest agricultural market in Maharashtra, strategically linked to sea, rail, air, and highways for a seamless supply chain. New schemes are being drafted for Banana Clusters and Onion Processing to add value to farm produce.

MSAMB Executive Director Sanjay Kadam noted that the festival (running from April 10 to May 31) follows a highly successful previous year. In 2025, the festival saw the sale of 3.4 million dozen mangoes, resulting in a turnover of Rs 225 crore. Following the Minister's directives, future editions will also be held at Mantralaya, Maharashtra Sadan, and Maharashtra Mandal in Delhi.