Mexican San Francisco De Campeche Hosts Presentation Of Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A presentation of Baku city has been held in San Francisco de Campeche, Mexico, Trend reports.

The presentation took place during the General Assembly of Mayors of Mexican Cities included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, the main body of the National Association of World Heritage Cities of Mexico.

The event was attended by the President of the National Association of World Heritage Cities, Mayor of Guanajuato Municipality Samantha Smith, Director General of the Association Jorge Ortega, Mayor of Campeche Municipality Bibi Rabelo, as well as representatives of municipal leaders of a number of Mexican cities, scientific circles, and the diplomatic corps.

The Azerbaijani side was invited to participate in the event as an honorary guest, based on the country's rich experience in preserving the ancient face of Baku and modern development of the city. Within the framework of the event, video addresses were made by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Seymur Fataliyev, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Rufat Mahmud.

In his speech, Fataliyev depicted Azerbaijan as one of the oldest centers of civilization of mankind, the richness of its cities, and the bright examples of its cultural heritage. He emphasized that under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the country pays special attention to preserving and passing on the rich historical and cultural heritage of the country to future generations, and that 2026 has been declared the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" in our country. Fataliyev called the inclusion of Icherisheher, Maiden Tower, and the Palace of the Shirvanshahs in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2000 a great historical event in terms of confirming the international significance of this monument.

The speech mentioned innovations in the field of urban development in recent decades and new monumental complexes built in Baku. Fataliyev said that following the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change held in November 2024, another prestigious UN event - the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) - will be held in the Azerbaijani capital on May 17-22, 2026. This event is an invaluable platform for Azerbaijan to strengthen the country's position on the global urban planning agenda, as well as to promote sustainable and "smart urban planning models" in the region.

In his speech, Mahmud briefed the participants on the historical and cultural significance of Icherisheher, the management of living in a historical urban environment, and the challenges faced in this process. He noted that Icherisheher is not just a static monument, but is a living legend that combines the preservation of historical heritage and modern urban life. The inclusion of Icherisheher, Maiden Tower, and the Palace of the Shirvanshahs Complex, which reflect the medieval urban ensemble in the Caucasus region and the historical development stages of regional and local architectural traditions, on the UNESCO World Heritage List is an indicator of its universal value.

Mahmud said that in the process of protecting Icherisheher, it's necessary to achieve a balance between protection and development. The main priority areas in this area are the restoration of historical heritage, its integration into urban life, sustainable tourism, development of urban infrastructure, accessible and inclusive environment, digital presentation of heritage, and increasing the mobility of transport systems. Mahmud said that Icherisheher is active in international cooperation, which is implemented through projects in the field of expert exchange and strengthening institutional capacity. In this regard, Icherisheher is interested in cooperation with Mexican cities facing the same tasks.

During the presentations, photos reflecting the ancient and modern face of Baku were displayed. Both presentations were met with great interest by the participants.