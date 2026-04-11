Iran And U.S. Launch Crucial Talks In Pakistan's Islamabad

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Talks have begun between Iran and the U.S. in Islamabad, Pakistan, Trend reports.

The Iranian delegation is led by the Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the U.S. delegation - by Vice President JD Vance.

The war between the U.S., Israel, and Iran lasted for 41 days. In connection with the war, a two-week ceasefire was declared between the parties with the mediation of Pakistan.

Will be updated