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Iran And U.S. Launch Crucial Talks In Pakistan's Islamabad

Iran And U.S. Launch Crucial Talks In Pakistan's Islamabad


2026-04-11 09:04:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Talks have begun between Iran and the U.S. in Islamabad, Pakistan, Trend reports.

The Iranian delegation is led by the Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the U.S. delegation - by Vice President JD Vance.

The war between the U.S., Israel, and Iran lasted for 41 days. In connection with the war, a two-week ceasefire was declared between the parties with the mediation of Pakistan.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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