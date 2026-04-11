Iran And U.S. Launch Crucial Talks In Pakistan's Islamabad
The Iranian delegation is led by the Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the U.S. delegation - by Vice President JD Vance.
The war between the U.S., Israel, and Iran lasted for 41 days. In connection with the war, a two-week ceasefire was declared between the parties with the mediation of Pakistan.
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