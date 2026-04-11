Manipur Pays Homage To Maharaj Narasingh On 176Th Death Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, April 11 (IANS) Manipur on Saturday paid tribute on the occasion of the 176th death anniversary of Maharaj Narasingh, who led the fight to free Manipur from foreign rule during the First Anglo-Burmese War (1824–1826).

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, and several other dignitaries paid their heartfelt respects to Maharaj Narasingh on the solemn occasion.

In a post on the social media platform X, Manipur Lok Bhavan said: "The Governor of Manipur pays solemn homage to Maharaja Nara Singh on his death anniversary. A valiant guardian of Manipur's sovereignty, Maharaja Nara Singh stood resolute in times of adversity, embodying courage, resilience, and unwavering devotion to his people."

"As we remember his enduring legacy, may his life inspire us to uphold the values of unity, preserve the spirit of peace, and work collectively towards a stronger and harmonious Manipur," Governor Bhalla added.

Chief Minister Khemchand Singh also paid tribute to Maharaj Narasingh at the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal.

While offering homage at the Samadhi of Maharaj Narasingh, the Chief Minister sought the blessings of the Almighty for peace and harmony in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh recalled that Maharaj Narasingh had visited Cachar (in Assam) during the period of the Seven Years Devastation and united the Manipuri people residing across different regions through his tactful diplomatic efforts.

He also noted that, with British assistance, the Manipur Levy was formed, which later played a crucial role in driving out the Burmese forces, ultimately restoring Manipur's independence.

Delivering his presidential address, Art, Culture and Tourism Minister Khuraijam Loken Singh said, "We are the descendants of our great forefathers, and we must never forget the supreme sacrifices made for Manipur. The future generations should always remember and uphold their courage."

The observance was marked by a Guard of Honour, a gun salute, and the sounding of the Last Post by a contingent of the First Battalion of the Manipur Rifles.

The programme was organised by the Manipur State Archaeology under the Art and Culture Department.

The event was attended by Manipur Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh, Rajya Sabha member Leishemba Sanajaoba, several MLAs, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, the Commissioner to the Chief Minister, and other senior civil and police officials.

The Chief Minister also offered tarpan at Nungjeng Pukhri in Kangla, and paid obeisance to the Shree Shree Govindajee Jalakeli Pala led by Maharajkumari Hemamanjuri.