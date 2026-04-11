Green Chilli: Your Chilli Plant Not Flowering? Here's The Fix!

So, you planted green chillies at home but they're not flowering or fruiting? Don't worry-fix it with simple care tips. Ensure the plant gets enough sunlight, as shade slows flowering. Also keep the soil evenly moist for healthy growth and yield.

You planted green chillies at home, but they're not flowering or producing any fruit like you expected? Don't get disheartened, there's a way to fix this. Just follow these simple tips.First things first, make sure your chilli plant gets at least 6 to 8 hours of direct sunlight daily. Plants growing in the shade are reluctant to flower. The soil should always be moist, but don't let water collect. If the soil gets too dry, the flowers will drop off.For flowering, plants need more phosphorus and potassium than nitrogen. You can add bone meal and ash to the base of the plant to help it bloom. Spraying a Pseudomonas solution once a week also boosts the plant's immunity and encourages healthy flowering.Fermented rice water, diluted with three parts water, is a fantastic organic stimulant. Once the plant is well-grown, reduce watering a bit. This creates 'stress' and pushes the plant to flower. An old-school trick to stop flowers from falling is to dissolve a small piece of asafoetida (kayam) in water and spray it on the plant.For a quick energy boost, you can ferment groundnut cake and cow dung in water and pour the clear liquid at the base. Also, check for leaf curl pests or whiteflies. A neem oil-soap mixture will help control them and keep your plant healthy. When the plant is about a foot tall, pinch off the top. This encourages more branches to grow, which means more flowers!