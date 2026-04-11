To The Moon And Back: Who Is Amit Kshatriya, Indian-American NASA Official Behind Artemis II Mission?

MENAFN - Live Mint) From admiring rocket launches as a child in Houston to steering the operations behind them at NASA, Indian-American scientist Amit Kshatriya's journey has been nothing short of 'to the moon and back.'

As NASA's Associate Administrator, Amit Kshatriya serves as the highest-ranking civil servant at the agency and as a senior advisor to Administrator Jared Isaacman.

He leads the space agency's 10 centre directors, as well as the mission directorate associate administrators at NASA Headquarters in Washington. He also acts as the agency's Chief Operating Officer.

Speaking at the Artemis II press conference on Saturday – Amit Kshatriya praised not only the astronauts but their loved ones and all the people who built their vehicles and supported their mission, mentioned a report by The Independent.

Artemis II astronauts safely splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on Saturday after returning from the Moon – the first by humans in more than 50 years.

Who is Amit Kshatriya?

Amit Kshatriya was born in Brookfield, Wisconsin, but considers Katy, a suburb of Houston, Texas, to be his hometown.

Son of first-generation Indian immigrant parents, Kshatriya holds a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California, and a Master of Arts in mathematics from the University of Texas at Austin.

After briefly exploring oil and gas sectors following his graduation, Amit Kshatriya joined NASA in 2003.

Amit Kshatriya's role in NASA, Artemis missions

2003 – Kshatriya worked as a software engineer, robotics engineer, and spacecraft operator primarily focused on the robotic assembly of the International Space Station, mentions NASA's website.

2014 to 2017 – He served as a space station flight director, where he led global teams in the operations and execution of the space station during all phases of flight.

2017 to 2021 – He became deputy, and then acting manager, of the ISS Vehicle Office, where he was responsible for sustaining engineering, logistics, and hardware program management.

2021 – He was assigned to NASA Headquarters as an assistant deputy associate administrator for ESDMD – where he was an integral part of the team that returned a spacecraft designed to carry humans to the Moon during the Artemis I mission.

2025 – Amit Kshatriya appointed as associate administrator of NASA.

According to a report by Independent, there were problems with the heat shield on the first Artemis flight, which had no human passengers. Gases trapped within the shield's outer layer were unable to vent as expected, leading to cracks.

Since then, the shield has undergone extensive testing, mentioned the report.