Azerbaijan Emphasizes Bilateral Approach In Peacebuilding Efforts With Armenia

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A bilateral roundtable bringing together representatives of Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society was held in Azerabaijan under the "Peace Bridge" initiative. The meeting also featured a session with Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

During the discussion, Hajiyev exchanged views with participants and answered questions from the Armenian delegation. He underscored Azerbaijan's continued commitment to its peace agenda, reiterating Baku's adherence to the peace framework agreed with Armenia in Washington, as well as to the spirit of the Washington Summit.

Hajiyev also highlighted the emerging prospects for economic engagement between the two countries, noting the initiation of trade relations and the facilitation of transit for goods destined for Armenia via Azerbaijani territory. He further pointed to the TRIPP project as a transformative initiative that could reshape the region's transport landscape and contribute to improved regional connectivity and cooperation.

Emphasizing the importance of dialogue beyond official diplomacy, Hajiyev stated that, just as peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are conducted on a bilateral basis, civil society exchanges and confidence-building measures should also remain strictly bilateral in nature.

He concluded by stressing that, amid growing global turbulence and ongoing conflicts around the world, ensuring peace and security in the South Caucasus has become increasingly vital.

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