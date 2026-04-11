Russians Drop FAB-250 On Central Kramatorsk, Wounding 10

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Information Policy Department of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Telegram that Russian forces had launched a FAB-250 bomb equipped with a UMPC module.

Four women aged 29, 31, 43, and 47, and men aged 38, 47, 56, 61, 64, and 89 sustained blast injuries, head injuries, and shrapnel wounds. Two of the victims are in critical condition.

Apartment buildings and vehicles were damaged.

The full extent of the damage caused by the attack on the city is currently being assessed.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into criminal proceedings regarding a war crime (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As noted by Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, Russian troops dropped four FAB-250 bombs on the center of Kramatorsk at 9:45 a.m.

Photo: Facebook / Oleksandr Honcharenko

Seventeen high-rise buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the afternoon of April 6, Russian troops fired a“Smerch” multiple rocket launcher at the courtyard of a high-rise building in the center of Kramatorsk. A local resident was wounded, and buildings, cars, a school, and an administrative building were damaged.