Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Eye Faster Rollout Of Key Energy Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan discussed accelerating major regional projects, including the construction of the Kambarata hydropower plant and initiatives to expand green energy exports, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The issues were reviewed during a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Bukhara.

Particular attention was given to strengthening transport and logistics connectivity. The leaders underscored the importance of modernizing border infrastructure, eliminating existing bottlenecks, and developing efficient transport corridors to ensure smoother access to external markets.

The leaders also highlighted the importance of joint efforts in the rational use of water resources and the advancement of regional environmental initiatives, including the Clean Air projects in border areas.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in innovation and high-tech sectors, including space technologies, digitalization, e-commerce, and startup support.

During the meeting, deputy prime ministers reported on key aspects of the trade and economic agenda, including measures aimed at increasing bilateral trade to $10 billion in the near term.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with Kazakhstan reached $4.9 billion in 2025, marking an increase of approximately 11.4% compared to $4.4 billion in 2024.