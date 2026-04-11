MP Witnessed Transformative Growth Under Shivraj Chouhan, Says Rajnath Singh Highlights Agri Reform In Raisen

MENAFN - IANS) Raisen, April 11 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday praised the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, saying Madhya Pradesh witnessed significant and sustained development during his long tenure as the Chief Minister.

Addressing the 'Unnat Krishi Mahotsav' in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen, Singh said, "One can gauge how hard Shivraj Singh Chouhan works by the diligence with which he answers questions in the Parliament. Even though he (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) is now in Delhi, his heart remains in Madhya Pradesh."

He noted that Union Minister Chouhan, who served multiple terms as the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for more than a decade, played a key role in strengthening the state's agricultural base and rural economy.

He also lauded current Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, saying that he has not only carried forward earlier initiatives but also introduced new ones to accelerate development.

Rajnath Singh described Madhya Pradesh as a "sacred land" known for its rich culture and warmth, adding that the state has undergone major transformation under Bharatiya Janata Party's governance.

Highlighting farmer-centric policies, Defence Minister Singh said schemes like PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and crop insurance have provided crucial financial support.

"Every year Rs 6,000 is directly deposited into farmers' accounts. This is not a gift but the rightful reward for their hard work," he said, adding that direct benefit transfer has eliminated middlemen and ensured transparency.

He also pointed to improvements in rural infrastructure, noting that better roads, electricity and irrigation have made farming more efficient.

"Earlier, roads were unpaved and trucks could not reach villages. Now, connectivity has improved significantly," Rajnath Singh said.

The Defence Minister also noted that digital platforms are empowering farmers to access better markets, while soil health cards and insurance schemes are helping reduce risks and enhance productivity.

Stressing the broader economic role of agriculture, Rajnath Singh said, "A farmer drives the economy of the entire nation. Whether it is agriculture, industry or services, the roots of every sector are connected to farming", urging youth to explore modern agriculture.

He also highlighted a new initiative under the Defence Ministry where fruits, vegetables and foodgrains are being procured from farmers living near cantonment areas.

"The organic produce cultivated by farmers will now reach directly to the plates of our soldiers, ensuring freshness while boosting farmers' income," Rajnath Singh said.

Striking a personal note, he added, "I have come here today not just as a Defence Minister, but as a farmer. The farmer within me has always remained alive."

The three-day Krishi Mahotsav, being held from April 11 to 13, has emerged as a major platform bringing together farmers, scientists, agri-startups and policymakers.

More than 300 stalls have been set up, showcasing innovations in agriculture, horticulture, irrigation, farm mechanisation, animal husbandry and rural development.

The exhibition venue has been divided into multiple hangars, featuring agricultural machinery and innovation, dairy and cooperative sectors, and dedicated spaces for technical sessions and cultural programmes.

On the eve of the event, Union Minister Chouhan inaugurated the agricultural exhibition and reviewed the stalls, underlining the Centre's focus on promoting advanced farming technologies and knowledge-sharing.

The event aims to create a roadmap for future-ready agriculture by bridging the gap between research and field-level implementation, while encouraging farmers to adopt modern, sustainable and technology-driven practice.