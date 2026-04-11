Fact Sheet: Philadelphia Outdoors Parks, Trails And Green Spaces

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Philadelphia has 166 miles of open-space pathways, hiking trails and bike routes waiting to be explored and traversed by wandering adventure seekers. These multi-use trails connect neighborhoods while offering spectacular skyline views and constant reminders of the Greater Philadelphia region's natural beauty.

Founders William Penn and Hannah Callowhill Penn envisioned a “Greene Countrie Town,” with planned parks integrated into residential life, when they first sketched out blueprints for Philadelphia in 1682. Today, those lush outdoor squares remain essential to understanding the city's grid system.

Green City: Facts & Figures

95% of Philadelphia residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park, which is well above the national average of 57% for all urban cities and towns. (TPL ) Philadelphia has been named “The Most Walkable City in the U.S.” in the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for three consecutive years (2023, 2024, 2025). Philadelphia Parks & Recreation protects over 10,200 acres of public land and waterways, plus 500 recreation buildings, 166 miles of trail, 576 parks and 250 playgrounds. Greener – 4,384 trees planted; 2.5 miles of new and resurfaced bike lanes installed. The City of Philadelphia invested $500 million into 72 parks, recreation centers and libraries as part of its ongoing rebuild program, supporting community development and stabilization. Nearly 2.8 million people visited Independence National Historical Park in 2025 (nps ). Nearly 1.9 million people visited Valley Forge National Historical Park in 2025 (nps ). The Japan America Society planted 250 new cherry trees for the 250th anniversary in Fairmount Park, adding to the 1,600 flowering cherry trees planted in 1926. Fairmount Park covers 9,200 acres, 10x the size of Central Park (NatGeo ). The Circuit Trails is one of the largest trail networks in the U.S. It will cover more than 850 miles of interconnected multi-use trails when fully completed. Schuylkill Banks – The area along the southernmost eight miles of the Schuylkill River – draws 33,000 visitors each week; the Schuylkill Banks Boardwalk extends the trail.

Open Parks and Expanding Trails:

FDR Park Rail Park Robert A. Borski Jr. Park Trail Maintenance Crews

On the Horizon:

Penn's Landing Park Pennypack Park Playground Tacony Creek Park Trail Master Plan

Top Trails to Explore:

Bartram's Mile Boxers' Trail Cobbs Creek Trail Forbidden Drive at Wissahickon Valley Park Glen Providence Park Grays Ferry Crescent Horse-Shoe Trail at French Creek State Park John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge Pennypack Trail Perkiomen Trail – This 20-mile trail is perfect for bike enthusiasts looking for day-long rides thanks to its crushed-stone surface and watering-hole trailheads.

For a full list of trails and trailheads, check out our Essential Hiking, Biking, Running Trails of Philadelphia guide and The Ultimate Guide to Philly's Outdoor Experiences.

About Visit Philadelphia:

VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is our name and our mission. As the region's official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia's image, drive visitation and boost the economy. On Greater Philadelphia's official visitor website, visitphilly, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages.

Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the site an effective trip-planning tool. Visitors can also find loads of inspiration on Visit Philly's social media Channels.

Note to Editors: For high-resolution photos and high-definition B-roll of Greater Philadelphia, visit the Photos & Video section of visitphilly/mediacenter.

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