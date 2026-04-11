Islamabad Hosts High-Level US And Iranian Delegations Amid Diplomatic Push

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Islamabad: In a significant development for global peace and diplomacy, high-level delegations from the United States and Iran have arrived in Pakistan, where they were received by key officials.

According to official sources, a senior US delegation led by Vice President J.D. Vance arrived in Islamabad. The delegation includes Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, along with other top officials.

They were received by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

On the occasion, Ishaq Dar welcomed the US delegation and appreciated American efforts for peace and stability in the region. He expressed hope that the talks would move forward in a constructive manner and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to facilitating a sustainable resolution of conflicts.

Meanwhile, an Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also arrived in Islamabad, accompanied by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The delegation was similarly received by Ishaq Dar, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Syed Asim Munir, and Mohsin Naqvi.

According to the Foreign Office, Pakistan has once again reiterated its commitment to playing a facilitative role between the parties to ensure lasting peace in the region, as Islamabad emerges as an important hub of global diplomacy.