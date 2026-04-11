Money Plant Vastu: These 5 Mistakes Can Make You Broke, Not Rich!

Vastu Shastra says a Money Plant is a super auspicious thing to have at home. People believe that if the plant grows well, money will flow into your life. But watch out, some common mistakes can actually do the opposite and make you lose money.

Having a Money Plant at home is great, but you need to follow some Vastu rules. People believe a healthy, thriving Money Plant keeps money problems away. But if you make certain mistakes, you might face losses instead of gains. Here are the key things to remember.Also Read-Money Plant: Which Variety Is Best for Your Home? A Quick Guide to the Top Options

Vastu Shastra is very clear about this. You must place your Money Plant in the south-east direction of your home. This direction is said to boost positive energy, bringing happiness and wealth. Whatever you do, don't keep it in the north-east direction, as it can have negative effects.Also Read-Struggling With Savings? Try This Money Plant Remedy

According to Vastu, you can grow your Money Plant in a bottle or a pot. The rule is simple: if you use a bottle, it must be glass. If you use a pot, it must be a clay one. Avoid plastic bottles and cement pots completely. Also, make sure you don't plant it in a dirty vessel or container.

Don't ignore it if your Money Plant's leaves start turning yellow or drying up. This can be a sign of negativity. You should remove these leaves immediately. If this happens too often, or the leaves keep drying out, it's best to replace the entire plant with a new, healthy one.

A Money Plant's vine should always grow upwards. This upward growth symbolises progress in life. If you see the vine spreading downwards along the floor, you should support it so it climbs up. This simple trick helps maintain positive energy in your home.

Vastu experts say you shouldn't trim your Money Plant just to make it look good. You should only cut off the parts that are dry or have turned yellow. Unnecessary trimming can apparently reduce the happiness and prosperity in your home.DisclaimerThe information in this article is based on religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are only a medium to bring this information to you. Users should consider this information for informational purposes only.