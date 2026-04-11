Manohar Lal Khattar Offers Prayers At Bhutan's Historic Simtokha Dzong

Khattar Offers Prayers at Historic Simtokha Dzong

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday offered prayers at Simtokha Dzong in Bhutan.

Khattar said that as one of the oldest dzongs in the country, Simtokha Dzong stands as a testament to Bhutan's rich architectural heritage and enduring Buddhist traditions.

In a post on X, he said, "The historical Simtokha Dzong occupies a special place in Bhutan's cultural and spiritual landscape. As one of the oldest dzongs in the country, it stands as a testament to Bhutan's rich architectural heritage and enduring Buddhist traditions."

The historical Simtokha Dzong occupies a special place in Bhutan's cultural and spiritual landscape. As one of the oldest dzongs in the country, it stands as a testament to Bhutan's rich architectural heritage and enduring Buddhist traditions.

During my visit to this revered... twitter/uSrQVgKE0K - Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) April 11, 2026

"During my visit to this revered site, I had the privilege of offering prayers and experiencing the deep sense of peace and reverence that it embodies. Simtokha Dzong continues to inspire generations, reflecting the timeless values and spiritual ethos that define Bhutan," he said.

India-Bhutan Hydropower Ties Strengthened

Earlier on Friday, Khattar highlighted the strength of India-Bhutan ties during his visit to key hydropower projects in Bhutan, including the Punatsangchhu-I and II hydroelectric projects, and stressed their role in clean energy generation and bilateral cooperation.

Punatsangchhu-II Project Review

In a post on X, the Union Minister said, "Visited the powerhouse of the Punatsangchhu-II HEP and reviewed its operational performance. The project has emerged as a key contributor to Bhutan's energy sector, generating substantial power and revenue while enabling clean energy exports to India."

Visited the powerhouse of the Punatsangchhu-II HEP and reviewed its operational performance. The project has emerged as a key contributor to Bhutan's energy sector, generating substantial power and revenue while enabling clean energy exports to India. Appreciated its efficient... twitter/2oDLq3LORI - Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) April 10, 2026

He added, "Appreciated its efficient execution and operations and reaffirmed India's continued commitment to supporting Bhutan's sustainable energy development."

Visit to Punatsangchhu-I Project

The minister also visited the Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project and reviewed the facilities and interacted with workers.

He said, "Visited the powerhouse of the Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project and reviewed the facilities, along with an interaction with the workforce on site."

Visited the powerhouse of the Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project and reviewed the facilities, along with an interaction with the workforce on site. Hydropower cooperation continues to be a cornerstone of India–Bhutan relations, advancing sustainable energy generation while... twitter/RtwxADBL7S - Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) April 10, 2026

Underscoring the importance of bilateral collaboration, the Union Minister said, "Hydropower cooperation continues to be a cornerstone of India-Bhutan relations, advancing sustainable energy generation while strengthening economic ties and deepening our enduring partnership."

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)