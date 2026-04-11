Strong Wave For Change In Bengal, People Have Deep Faith In PM Modi: Harsh Vardhan Shringla

MENAFN - IANS) Siliguri, April 11 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, on Saturday said that there is a strong wave for change in West Bengal, adding that the results of the upcoming Assembly elections will clearly reflect this sentiment. He further stated that people across the country, especially in West Bengal, have immense faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said,“People of our country, but particularly those in Bengal, have a lot of faith in PM Narendra Modi. He is going to give significant priority to Bengal.”

Highlighting the Prime Minister's campaign trail, he added,“You can see that the Prime Minister is already addressing rallies in West Bengal. He is visiting places like Murshidabad and Siliguri, and there will be another rally here tomorrow. I was present at Brigade Parade Ground, where a record number of people had gathered. Everywhere PM Modi goes, there is a massive turnout.”

Shringla emphasised that the large crowds are indicative not only of people's trust in the Prime Minister but also of their desire for political change in the state.“It shows that people have huge faith in Modi ji, and at the same time, they want change. Change is necessary for West Bengal, and people are keen to see that transformation,” he said.

“There is a massive movement for change, and this will be reflected in the election results. The rally in Asansol was highly successful, and wherever he goes, he connects with the common people, which makes a big difference,” he added.

The West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to be held from April 23 to April 29 to elect all 294 members of the state Legislative Assembly, with the counting of votes set for May 4.

Senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have intensified their campaign, holding back-to-back rallies across the state.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi claimed that before the Assembly elections in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress had again started the dirty trick of circulating fake videos in the market to gain political mileage out of that.

He was referring to the recent video-cum-audio clip released by the Trinamool Congress accusing former party legislator Humayun Kabir of entering into a Rs 1,000 crore deal with the BJP to divide Muslim voters in the state.

However, the Prime Minister refrained from directly naming Kabir or directly referring to that video clip.