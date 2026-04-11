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S. Korea Protests Tokyo’s Renewed Territorial Claim Over Disputed Islets
(MENAFN) South Korea's Foreign Ministry summoned a senior Japanese diplomat on Friday to formally protest Tokyo's latest assertion of sovereignty over a set of contested islets that have long inflamed tensions between the two neighbors, local media reported.
Kim Sang-hoon, Director General for Asia-Pacific Affairs, filed a formal complaint with Hirotaka Matsuo, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, who was called in to the Foreign Ministry, media reported.
"The government once again makes clear that Japan's unjust claim will have no influence on our sovereignty over Dokdo," the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement, vowing a resolute response to Japan's "provocations" regarding the islets.
What Triggered the Diplomatic Rebuke
The summons followed the release of Japan's annual Diplomatic Bluebook by the Japanese Foreign Ministry, which once again staked Tokyo's claim to the islets — referring to South Korea's control of them as an "illegal occupation." The report was presented at a Cabinet meeting by Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi earlier Friday.
The islets are known as Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan — a naming distinction that itself encapsulates the depth of the dispute.
A Decades-Long Flashpoint
The rocky outcroppings have remained a persistent source of friction between Seoul and Tokyo, with Japan consistently pressing its territorial claims through policy documents, official statements, and school textbooks. South Korea, for its part, maintains a small police detachment on the islets, exercising effective on-the-ground control — a reality Seoul shows no sign of relinquishing.
Kim Sang-hoon, Director General for Asia-Pacific Affairs, filed a formal complaint with Hirotaka Matsuo, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, who was called in to the Foreign Ministry, media reported.
"The government once again makes clear that Japan's unjust claim will have no influence on our sovereignty over Dokdo," the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement, vowing a resolute response to Japan's "provocations" regarding the islets.
What Triggered the Diplomatic Rebuke
The summons followed the release of Japan's annual Diplomatic Bluebook by the Japanese Foreign Ministry, which once again staked Tokyo's claim to the islets — referring to South Korea's control of them as an "illegal occupation." The report was presented at a Cabinet meeting by Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi earlier Friday.
The islets are known as Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan — a naming distinction that itself encapsulates the depth of the dispute.
A Decades-Long Flashpoint
The rocky outcroppings have remained a persistent source of friction between Seoul and Tokyo, with Japan consistently pressing its territorial claims through policy documents, official statements, and school textbooks. South Korea, for its part, maintains a small police detachment on the islets, exercising effective on-the-ground control — a reality Seoul shows no sign of relinquishing.
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