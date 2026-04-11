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Ten Dead as Boat Capsizes in Northern India
(MENAFN) At least 10 people are dead and several more remain unaccounted for after a boat packed with pilgrims overturned following a collision with a bridge on the Yamuna River in northern India, authorities confirmed Friday.
The vessel, carrying between 25 and 27 passengers, struck a bridge and capsized at approximately 3:15 p.m. local time (0945 GMT) in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, senior local police official Shailesh Kumar Pandey told reporters. Ten bodies have been recovered so far, Pandey confirmed, with rescue teams still racing to locate those missing.
A local broadcaster reported that those aboard were pilgrims at the time of the tragedy.
Rescue operations remained active as of Friday, with authorities working to account for all passengers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply pained" by the incident, posting a brief statement on X, the U.S. social media platform owned by Elon Musk.
"The local administration is assisting those affected," Modi said on X.
The vessel, carrying between 25 and 27 passengers, struck a bridge and capsized at approximately 3:15 p.m. local time (0945 GMT) in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, senior local police official Shailesh Kumar Pandey told reporters. Ten bodies have been recovered so far, Pandey confirmed, with rescue teams still racing to locate those missing.
A local broadcaster reported that those aboard were pilgrims at the time of the tragedy.
Rescue operations remained active as of Friday, with authorities working to account for all passengers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply pained" by the incident, posting a brief statement on X, the U.S. social media platform owned by Elon Musk.
"The local administration is assisting those affected," Modi said on X.
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