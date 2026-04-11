Shivraj Chouhan Pledges To Turn Raisen's Agricultural Transformation Into A 'National Blueprint'

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Raisen, April 11 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan struck a deeply personal chord at the three-day 'Advanced Agriculture Festival' in Raisen (45 km from Bhopal), declaring that his purpose was not to merely“occupy the chair” and become a“burden upon it,” but to genuinely transform farmers' lives.

“My heart holds but a single yearning-a singular dedication, a singular resolve-to create a model,” he said, pledging to turn the region's agricultural transformation into a“national blueprint.” Chouhan emphasised that without increasing farmers' income, India's real development cannot be achieved.“For me, farmers are like God, and the people are Janardan. Serving them is true worship,” he told thousands of cultivators gathered from Raisen, Vidisha, Sehore and Dewas.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he said, a grand scheme for agricultural upliftment is underway, aiming to ensure food security for 140 crore Indians through self-reliance in grains, fruits and vegetables. He urged farmers to adopt integrated farming, combining crops with animal husbandry, beekeeping and poultry, noting that a one-acre model demonstrated at the fair could yield over Rs 5 lakh annually.

Chouhan encouraged farmers to attend 20 technical seminars on horticulture, drones, soil testing and market linkages, describing the fair as a“unique school” to reshape farming practices.

Nearly 4,000 farmers registered for training sessions led by scientists, supported by a new mobile app offering instant soil and fertiliser guidance.

He announced that a comprehensive agriculture roadmap for four districts-prepared by scientists considering local conditions-would be unveiled on Sunday, with both central and state governments committed to its implementation.

“It is for this very reason that this agricultural fair - this 'Advanced Agriculture Festival' - has been organised here. I urge you to participate in it with complete earnestness. Take the time to understand the various schemes introduced by the government; there are, indeed, a great many such schemes available today,” the Union Minister added.

Chouhan announced that a comprehensive agriculture roadmap for the four districts, prepared by scientists considering local agro-climatic conditions, will be released on Sunday. He assured that both central and state governments will work together to implement it on the ground with full sincerity. Plans include developing the region as a horticulture hub and strengthening the pulse mission with assured procurement at the minimum support price.

He requested farmers to participate with full seriousness for three days, learn new techniques and join in changing the direction of agriculture in the area.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the event while Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav was also present.

Chouhan thanked both leaders and called upon everyone to take a collective resolve for the progress of farmers and the nation.

The Agriculture Minister concluded with a heartfelt appeal:“Participate with full sincerity, learn new techniques, and join in changing the direction of agriculture. Together, let us take a collective resolve for the progress of farmers and the nation.”