China Sees Q1 Travel Surge New Shanghai-Kolkata Flight Boosts Ties

China Witnesses Major Rebound in International Travel

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong on saturday highlighted a significant rebound in international mobility, noting that China's borders have become increasingly busy as foreign travel continues to accelerate. According to the latest data for the first quarter of 2026, the country has seen a double-digit surge in both inbound and outbound traffic. The figures underscore a robust recovery in global exchanges, driven by simplified visa policies and a renewed interest in cross-border trade and tourism. Xu said in a post on X, "More foreign friends are traveling to and from China. Q1 2026 saw 185 million inbound and outbound trips (+13.5% from the previous year), including 21.33 million by foreign visitors (+22.3% YoY)." More foreign friends are traveling to and from China. Q1 2026 saw 185 million inbound and outbound trips (+13.5% from the previous year), including 21.33 million by foreign visitors (+22.3% YoY).✈️#TravelChina #CrossBorderTravel #TravelTrends2026 twitter/YZaZLiHl9w - Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) April 11, 2026

India-China Air Connectivity Strengthens

Earlier on March 30, Indian Consul General Pratik Mathur held talks with IndiGo team as the direct flight connecting Shanghai to Kolkata started operations. Mathur appreciated the growing confidence and enthusiasm being expressed through the booming air connectivity between both nations. In a post on X, Indian Consulate in Shanghai said, "New Beginnings. Chalo Kolkata. Consul General Pratik Mathur was happy to meet the top management team of IndiGo team in Shanghai as the direct flight connecting Shanghai to Kolkata started operations. Underlining the positive momentum, CG appreciated the growing confidence and enthusiasm being expressed through the booming air connectivity and the resurgent economic links between India and the region, as Indian Airlines such as Indigo and Air India have started connecting Shanghai with Indian metros- New Delhi and Kolkata. Next up- Mumbai. Jai Hind Jai Bharat." #NewBeginnings #ChaloKolkata ☀️ Consul General @PratikMathur1 was happy to meet the top management team of @Indigo6E team in Shanghai as the direct flight connecting #Shanghai to #Kolkata started operations. ➡️ Underlining the positive momentum, CG appreciated the... twitter/mPPKAP7XZB - India In Shanghai (@IndiaInShanghai) March 30, 2026

IndiGo Launches Shanghai-Kolkata Service

IndiGo commenced its inaugural daily, nonstop service between Kolkata and Shanghai, marking another significant milestone in strengthening air connectivity between India and People's Republic of China. This launch builds on IndiGo's recent expansion in China, including the successful reinstatement of flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou and the subsequent start of operations from Delhi. The service is being operated using IndiGo's state-of-the-art A320neo aircraft, offering customers a comfortable and fuel-efficient flying experience, an official statement said.

With the addition of Shanghai to its network, IndiGo continues to enhance travel options and address the growing demand for trade and tourism between two of the world's most populous nations. Now several Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, and more, will be able to conveniently connect to and from Shanghai via Kolkata. (ANI)

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