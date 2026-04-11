Iran 'Lost Track' Of Naval Mines In Strait Of Hormuz, Sparks Global Alarm

A concerning revelation has emerged amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, with a US assessment indicating that Iran may have“lost track” of naval mines it deployed in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz. The development has triggered alarm over maritime safety and global energy security, given the waterway's critical role in international oil trade.

According to US officials, Iran had laid multiple mines in the strait during the ongoing conflict, but subsequent intelligence suggested that Tehran no longer has precise control or knowledge of their locations. This raises the risk of unintended damage to commercial vessels navigating the region, even as efforts continue to stabilise the situation. The Strait of Hormuz handles nearly one-fifth of the world's oil supply, making any disruption highly consequential for global markets.

Reports indicate that while the number of mines deployed may not be extensive, even a limited presence poses significant danger due to the narrowness and heavy traffic of the route. Naval mines, including sophisticated variants triggered by pressure, sound, or magnetic signatures, can remain dormant and difficult to detect, amplifying the threat to shipping.

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The United States has responded by targeting Iran's mine-laying capabilities, with military officials stating that several vessels involved in deploying such mines have been destroyed. Despite these actions, concerns persist that Iran retains the ability to deploy more mines, further complicating efforts to secure the waterway.

The situation unfolds against the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire and ongoing diplomatic efforts, with the Strait of Hormuz emerging as a key flashpoint in the broader conflict. Analysts warn that even accidental encounters with stray mines could escalate tensions or disrupt already strained global supply chains.

As uncertainty looms, the revelation that Iran may have lost track of its own mines underscores the unpredictable nature of the crisis and the heightened risks facing international shipping in one of the world's most vital maritime corridors.

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