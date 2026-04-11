3 Crucial Tweaks CSK Could Unleash On Delhi Capitals With Brevis Fit Again For IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings weigh crucial tweaks ahead of their IPL 2026 clash with Delhi Capitals, including a major overseas boost and possible spin reshuffle.

A huge positive for Chennai Super Kings is the return of Dewald Brevis, who has recovered from a side strain and is expected to feature against Delhi Capitals. The South African batter impressed in the 2025 campaign, scoring 225 runs at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 180.00, with two half-centuries to his name.

His inclusion could come at the expense of Kartik Sharma, CSK's ₹14.20 crore signing, who has struggled to find form this season. Sharma has managed just 25 runs in three outings, averaging 8.33 with a strike rate of 119.04. Brevis' explosive batting could provide the spark CSK have been missing at the top order.

Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad was one of CSK's standout performers last season, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker with 24 wickets in 14 matches. However, his current form has dipped significantly, with no wickets in three games and an economy rate of 11.10. To address this, CSK could turn to West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein.

Though Akeal Hosein has featured in only one IPL match, his international record is impressive, with 93 wickets in 96 T20Is. His ability to bowl with the new ball could be particularly effective against Delhi's right-handed opening pair of KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka. Additionally, Akeal Hosein offers depth with the bat, making him a valuable all-round option.

Another adjustment CSK might consider is bringing in Shreyas Gopal to bolster their spin department. The leg-spinner has a proven IPL record, with 52 wickets in 52 matches at an average of 25.94, a strike rate of 19.0, and an economy of 8.16. His best figures of 4/16 highlight his match-winning potential.

Shreyas Gopal could replace Matt Henry, who has struggled this season with just two wickets in three games, averaging 65.00 and conceding runs at an economy of 13.00. Given CSK already have seam options in Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, and Jamie Overton, strengthening the spin attack with Shreyas Gopal could provide better balance to the side.