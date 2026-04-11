Artemis II Astronauts Splash Down Safely After Historic 10-Day Moon Mission NASA #Shorts

Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch & Jeremy Hansen are safely home! The Artemis II crew splashed down at 8:07 PM ET (0007 UTC April 11) after an epic 10-day journey around the Moon, the first crewed lunar flyby since 1972. From the far side of the Moon to Earth's Pacific Ocean, this is a giant leap for humanity. Watch the emotional return!

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