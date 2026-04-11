Kadapa Student Brutally Murdered By Stalker Over One-Sided Love Affair

An intermediate student was brutally murdered in the Khajipet area of Kadapa district after a youth allegedly attacked her over a one-sided love affair, police said on Saturday. According to police, the accused Venkatesh had been harassing the victim for some time and was pressuring her to marry him. When she refused his proposal, he allegedly slit her throat, leading to her death.

Accused Shot During Escape Attempt

Following the incident, police registered a case and took the accused into custody. However, while being shifted from Mydukur to another location on Saturday morning, Venkatesh allegedly attacked two police constables and attempted to escape custody. Police said warning shots were fired in the air to stop him, but when he continued his attempt to flee, they opened fire on his legs, injuring him.

The accused was immediately shifted to Kadapa RIMS hospital for treatment. Kadapa SP Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath confirmed the incident and said further investigation is underway.

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