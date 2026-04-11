Afghan Female Students In Pakistan Face Deportation Risk As Visa Renewals Stall

Many report that even after repeated applications, visa extensions are being rejected, leaving them at risk of arrest and removal despite being enrolled in universities.

Students describe growing fear and anxiety, especially among those who travelled back to Afghanistan during holidays and are now unable to return due to expired visas. They say the worsening situation has forced many to remain confined to hostels or campuses, fearing detention by police if they move outside freely.

Several students report rising costs and long delays in visa processing, with some waiting over a year without approval. Cases of detention due to misunderstandings have also been reported, reinforcing concerns that, despite no formal ban on education, practical barriers continue to disrupt their studies and daily lives.

Education activists warn that Pakistan's treatment of Afghan students may contradict its obligations under international conventions, particularly regarding the right to education, protection from arbitrary detention, and due legal process in deportation cases.

Since the return of the Taliban and restrictions on women's education in Afghanistan, many girls have been forced to leave the country to continue their studies, with Pakistan becoming a key destination despite limited legal protections.

Afghanistan continues to face a deep humanitarian crisis, with severe limits on women's rights, education bans, and economic hardship, making forced returns particularly dangerous for female students.

As deportation pressures rise and visa uncertainty persists, Afghan female students in Pakistan remain caught between restrictive policies of Taliban at home and growing insecurity abroad, with their education and future increasingly at risk.