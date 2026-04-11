Russian Forces Attack Two Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region Over 10 Times, Causing Damage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, in the Nikopol district, the invaders struck Nikopol itself, as well as the Marhanets and Pokrovsk communities. The attacks caused a fire. A factory, a high-rise building, and a store were damaged.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, the Mykolaiv and Ukrainka communities suffered from enemy attacks. Russian troops struck the territory of an infrastructure facility. A private home and vehicles were damaged.

Russian forces launch nearly 50 attacks onpetrovsk region, causing damage

No civilian casualties were reported as a result of the attacks.

As reported, on April 10, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts of Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 50 times throughout the day using drones and artillery

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