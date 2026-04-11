MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ontario, California, April 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A high-level delegation from Florida-based home furnishings leaderrecently visitedheadquarters. The visit was led by City Furniture Chairman, joined by Senior Vice Presidents of Operationsand, along with other core management members. The dialogue focused on a deep synergy ofaimed at forging new pathways between global supply chains and omnichannel retail.









Core Focus of Discussions:

The meeting identified mattresses as the strategic starting point for future collaboration. City Furniture plans to leverage its strong supplier network and showroom-based retail model, supported by 230 delivery vehicles and 500 professional installers, to enhance the last-mile delivery experience for large home furnishings. GARVEE will contribute its data-driven merchandising and demand forecasting capabilities to optimize inventory planning and provide product selections tailored for online sales. Together, the partners aim to develop an integrated online-to-offline operating model that combines online traffic, offline experience, and local fulfillment to deliver more cost-effective solutions for the U.S. and Canada consumers.

Against the backdrop of a changing North American market, both parties noted that inflation continues to drive consumer demand for value-oriented products. While some fast-selling categories have experienced price and volume fluctuations, mid- to high-end home furnishings still rely heavily on in-store experiences. At the same time, declining foot traffic has been offset by stronger conversion rates and higher average order values. Based on these trends, the two sides will combine GARVEE's data insights with City Furniture's channel strengths to refine product selection and support resilient growth.

City Furniture and GARVEE explored enhancing operational efficiency through data intelligence and supply chain collaboration. Both parties recognized the pivotal role of AI in driving long-term efficiency gains and optimizing product lifecycles. At the supply chain level, the companies shared their respective global footprints and supplier resources, with plans to integrate premium manufacturing capabilities and optimize inventory management. By adopting an "asset-light" model, they aim to reduce operating costs and ensure long-term stability for consumer pricing.

Quotes of Note

“By combining our global supply chain and digital capabilities with City Furniture's retail and fulfillment strengths, we see a clear opportunity to build a more efficient, customer-focused model.”

- GARVEE Representative

“We were impressed by GARVEE's data-driven operations and see strong potential to enhance value and operational efficiency to the U.S. market together.”

- City Furniture Leadership

About the Organizations



Air Conditioner: Rapid cooling and heating, energy-saving technology, ultra-quiet operation, providing a continuously comfortable experience.

Home & Furniture: A complete range of furniture, storage, and décor for every room, designed to elevate comfort, organization, and everyday living.

Agriculture & Forestry Equipment: Built for performance and durability, this category features essential tools and equipment for farming, land management, and livestock care. Lawn & Garden: Offering practical solutions for lawn care, gardening, and outdoor living, helping create comfortable and functional backyard spaces.

is a home improvement company headquartered in Ontario, California. Established for over 15 years, the company operates as a direct-to-consumer platform specializing in a wide array of products for home, lifestyle, and commercial use across the United States and Canada.The brand's core identity is built on providing reliable, affordable, and practical solutions. Its product portfolio is organized into several key categories:

GARVEE is recognized for its responsive customer support and end-to-end service approach, offering assistance across product selection, order coordination, delivery, and after-sales support to help create a smooth customer experience.





City Furniture:

City Furniture is a premier Florida-based retailer dedicated to transforming home living through beautiful furnishings offered at an exceptional value. Originally established in the 1970s as Waterbed City, the company has successfully evolved into a leading destination for furniture and home accents, with a steadfast commitment to style and affordability. Currently, the organization maintains a robust presence across the state with more than 20 showrooms. Supported by an expansive e-commerce platform, City Furniture continues to innovate its product lineup to deliver the very best in home decor and personalized service to its customers.





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