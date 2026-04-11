Tillotama Shome's Old DTC Bus Pass Takes Her Back To Her Roots

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Actress Tillotama Shome recently came across her old DTC bus pass, which took her down memory lane.

The 'Sir' actress recalled her trip to Venice, when she went out for some Japanese food with her friends.

However, as she took her first bite, she suddenly fell into a trance. When asked what had happened, she said that she was wondering when her DTC pass expires.

The incident reminded Tillotama how one can remain extremely rooted despite being so far away from their reality.

Sharing the incident in her own words, the 'Shadowbox' actress wrote, "My mother recently found my old DTC bus pass from 2001. A heady year for me. Some context about this bus pass. I sat on a plane and took my first flight outside India to Venice, thanks to @pagliji Monsoon wedding. On this most giddying overseas trip, Mira took us all to a Japanese restaurant. I knew everything about Japanese food, but only from books. I had never actually tasted anything. As I bit into my very first golden fried tempura, I went into a trance called me out of it and asked me what I was thinking. I replied“ I was wondering when my DTC bus pass expires”. Everyone on the table laughed with sweet bewilderment. (sic)"

"How far I had travelled from my reality. And I was just as happy to go back to it. My roots. My parents, belief in our potential was the real wind, even though the reality was far from ideal," the post concluded.

In the meantime, Tillotama decided to spend some quality time with her family members in February this year, taking some time off from her hectic work commitments.

While at home, Tillotama found happiness in some small pleasures of life, such as sleeping on the mattress, having heart-to-heart conversations with her loved ones, endless sessions of tea and coffee, along with some delicious cakes.