CM Banerjee Criticises BJP Over Its Promise To Implement UCC In West Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 11 (IANS) Trinamool Congress supremo, Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday criticised the BJP for proposing to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in West Bengal and claimed that through this the saffron camp wants to snatch away the rights of the people.

Addressing an election rally in Keshiary of West Midnapore district, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed, "Do you know the meaning of UCC? You will not have any rights. You will not have the right to practice your religion as per your wish."

In this context, she further stated, "Hindus get married according to their religious rituals and customs, Scheduled Castes get married by their religious customs, tribals get married according to their religious customs, minorities get married by their religious customs and Christians get married according to their religious customs. Everyone has different paths and opinions."

"But the BJP says there will be only one path. BJP will teach the mantra, whatever BJP tells you, you have to do. It will take away everything from all the people. It will take away your religion, your education and your culture, your tradition," she alleged.

She claimed, "Do you know the meaning of UCC? There is only one BJP, one policy. One religion. Therefore, I ask you to think about this issue once again."

The comments from CM Banerjee came a day after the BJP promised to implement UCC in West Bengal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah while presenting the party's 'Sankalp Patra (manifesto)' for the Assembly polls announced this along with other promises.

Meanwhile, CM Banerjee attacked the BJP and the Election Commission at the same time, alleging that there was a conspiracy to cancel her nomination in the Bhabanipur constituency.

She said, "Those traitors tried to cancel my nomination by making two false affidavits in my name. This was done to cancel my nomination at my polling station."

Attacking the BJP and the Election Commission at the same time for this purported conspiracy, CM Banerjee said, "Even though they tried to cancel the nomination, they could not do it in the end. They have disrespected and damaged my reputation, so that I cannot stand for the election."

The Trinamool leader added,“Our fight is not only with the BJP. It is also with the BJP's washing machine. If such atrocities are being committed against me, then you can understand what can happen to you.”

Speaking about the exclusion of names in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, the Chief Minister said today, "SIR is a big scam. It is an attempt to bring the BJP to power. BJP is driving the bulldozer."

She also said, "BJP is bringing the Delimitation Bill in Parliament during the elections."

"It could not wait, because, BJP actually wants to divide Bengal into pieces," she claimed.