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Türkiye's BIST 100 Closes Week Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark equity index closed the week on a strong note Friday, with the Borsa Istanbul BIST 100 finishing at 14,073.79 points — up 384.79 points, or 2.81%, from Thursday's close.
The index opened the session at 13,763.84 before climbing steadily throughout the day, with 14,073.79 marking both the daily peak and the closing figure.
Market breadth leaned decisively bullish, with 88 constituent stocks advancing against just 10 decliners compared to the previous close.
The total market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at approximately 13.7 trillion Turkish liras ($308.3 billion), supported by a robust daily trading volume of 195 billion liras ($4.37 billion).
On the commodities front, gold was trading at $4,760.20 per ounce, while Brent crude futures were priced at $96.9 per barrel as of 1620 GMT.
In currency markets, the US dollar was exchanged at 44.6250 Turkish liras, the euro stood at 52.3670 liras, and the British pound traded at 60.1250 liras.
The index opened the session at 13,763.84 before climbing steadily throughout the day, with 14,073.79 marking both the daily peak and the closing figure.
Market breadth leaned decisively bullish, with 88 constituent stocks advancing against just 10 decliners compared to the previous close.
The total market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at approximately 13.7 trillion Turkish liras ($308.3 billion), supported by a robust daily trading volume of 195 billion liras ($4.37 billion).
On the commodities front, gold was trading at $4,760.20 per ounce, while Brent crude futures were priced at $96.9 per barrel as of 1620 GMT.
In currency markets, the US dollar was exchanged at 44.6250 Turkish liras, the euro stood at 52.3670 liras, and the British pound traded at 60.1250 liras.
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