India Increasingly Signing Targeted Ftas To Accelerate Economic Momentum

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) India is increasingly signing free trade agreements (FTAs) with economies where trade corridors are already expanding, and supply chains are already forming, a new report has said.

These FTAs are functioning as accelerators of existing economic momentum, said the report in Trade Finance Global.

In a fragmented global trading system, this targeted approach appears to be particularly resilient.

“While tariff threats become common ground elsewhere in the world, India is focusing on approaching trade with care and commitment, expanding its services provisions and translating its investment pipelines into new industrial capacity,” writes Anna Mahjar-Barducci.

The report states that between fiscal year 2020-21 and FY 2024-25, India's trade with strategic FTA partners grew by 92 per cent – more than double the 41.5 per cent increase in India's overall merchandise trade with the rest of the world.

The country has steadily expanded its network of free trade agreements over the past few years to reach nine FTAs spanning as many as 38 countries.

Starting with India–Mauritius in 2021, the India–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement followed in May 2022. The India–Australia Economic and Trade Agreement was implemented in December 2022. India then signed the EFTA TEPA on March 10, 2024, which entered into force on October 1, 2025. The India–UK CETA was signed in July 2025, and the India–Oman CEPA in December 2025. The India–New Zealand FTA was announced on December 22, 2025, followed by the India–EU FTA on January 27, 2026.

With the United States, we have delivered a framework for an interim agreement on 7th February 2026 and cemented our global trade footprint, according to an official statement.

These agreements are aimed to benefit farmers whose products now have access to the developed world. They are for entrepreneurs, women-led MSMEs exporting garments, leather and handicrafts with new competitiveness.

The interests of all sensitive sectors - dairy, agriculture, farmers, and domestic industry - have been protected, and market access has been safeguarded. India has negotiated from strength to usher in an age of transformation in trade. Besides, every agreement has been unique and a recognition of the scale of the country's market and economic potential.