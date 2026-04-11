Iran Set To Allocate Funds For Repair Of Key Tabrizzanjan Highway Bridge

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran is expected to allocate funds in the near future for the repair of a bridge located in the Hashtrud district along the highway connecting Tehran and Tabriz, said Reza Akbari, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and head of the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, Trend reports.

Speaking to local media, Akbari said that preparations for repair work are underway following his inspection of the damaged bridge in Hashtrud, as well as a collapsed tunnel on the old Mianeh-Gharachaman highway.

He noted that the necessary instructions have been issued to ensure that restoration efforts begin promptly.

Earlier, the governor of East Azerbaijan Province, Bahram Sarmast, also visited the Hashtrud bridge and emphasized the urgent need to allocate funds for technical works.

On April 7, the United States and Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran, during which a bridge located at the 90 km mark of the Tehran–Tabriz highway was hit.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Strikes were carried out against the country's largest cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats emanating from the Islamic Republic. As a result of the strikes on Iran, the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures in the leadership were killed. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. Iran also targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region's energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged.

On April 7, the U.S. and Iran reached an agreement on a temporary ceasefire lasting approximately two weeks, aimed at preventing further escalation of hostilities and creating opportunities for negotiations. According to reports, the agreement was reached with Pakistan acting as a mediator. One of the key points is Iran's commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, and the parties also agreed to cease attacks and prepare for negotiations.