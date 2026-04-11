Uzbekistan, South Korea Advance Talks On Priority Cooperation Areas

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 11. Uzbekistan and
South Korea have outlined priority areas for near-term cooperation
during the 17th round of inter-MFA political consultations,
Trend reports via
Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The discussions took place between Deputy Minister of Foreign
Affairs of Uzbekistan Olimjon Abdullayev and Deputy Minister of
Foreign Affairs of South Korea Chung Yi Hae.
Particular attention was given to the schedule of upcoming
bilateral engagements across various levels and formats, reflecting
the growing intensity of political dialogue between the two
countries.
The agenda also included issues related to deepening cooperation
in the field of labor migration.
The parties reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close and
regular dialogue between their foreign ministries in order to
further strengthen practical cooperation across a broad range of
areas.
Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and South Korea
reached $126.8 million in January 2026, marking a 28.6% increase
compared to $98.6 million recorded in the same period of 2025,
underscoring the steady upward trajectory in economic ties.
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