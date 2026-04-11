Uzbekistan, South Korea Advance Talks On Priority Cooperation Areas

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 11. Uzbekistan and South Korea have outlined priority areas for near-term cooperation during the 17th round of inter-MFA political consultations, Trend reports via Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussions took place between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Olimjon Abdullayev and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea Chung Yi Hae.

Particular attention was given to the schedule of upcoming bilateral engagements across various levels and formats, reflecting the growing intensity of political dialogue between the two countries.

The agenda also included issues related to deepening cooperation in the field of labor migration.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close and regular dialogue between their foreign ministries in order to further strengthen practical cooperation across a broad range of areas.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and South Korea reached $126.8 million in January 2026, marking a 28.6% increase compared to $98.6 million recorded in the same period of 2025, underscoring the steady upward trajectory in economic ties.