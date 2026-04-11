Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan, South Korea Advance Talks On Priority Cooperation Areas

Uzbekistan, South Korea Advance Talks On Priority Cooperation Areas


2026-04-11 05:04:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 11. Uzbekistan and South Korea have outlined priority areas for near-term cooperation during the 17th round of inter-MFA political consultations, Trend reports via Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussions took place between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Olimjon Abdullayev and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea Chung Yi Hae.

Particular attention was given to the schedule of upcoming bilateral engagements across various levels and formats, reflecting the growing intensity of political dialogue between the two countries.

The agenda also included issues related to deepening cooperation in the field of labor migration.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close and regular dialogue between their foreign ministries in order to further strengthen practical cooperation across a broad range of areas.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and South Korea reached $126.8 million in January 2026, marking a 28.6% increase compared to $98.6 million recorded in the same period of 2025, underscoring the steady upward trajectory in economic ties.

MENAFN11042026000187011040ID1110969595



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search