MOL Group Approves Dividend, Re-Elects Board Members

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Hungarian MOL Group shareholders have approved the company's 2025 financial results, adopted consolidated financial statements, and endorsed a dividend payout of HUF 241 billion at its Annual General Meeting, Trend reports via the company.

The dividend corresponds to an increase of 9.1 percent year-on-year and implies a base dividend of about HUF 180 per share, plus an additional special dividend of around HUF 120 per share, bringing the total to roughly HUF 300 per share.

Shareholders also re-elected Oszkár Világi and György Bacsa to the Board of Directors for another five-year term.

MOL reported profit before tax of USD 1.3 billion for 2025, an 11 percent decline compared to the previous year, reflecting mixed performance across segments despite a stronger external environment and currency effects.

The company's Clean CCS EBITDA rose 6 percent year-on-year to HUF 1.19 trillion (USD 3.37 billion), exceeding guidance, supported by strong performance in refining margins and consumer services.

Segment results were mixed: upstream earnings declined slightly amid lower oil prices, while downstream EBITDA rose 10 percent driven by refining margins. Consumer services grew 20 percent on strong non-fuel sales, while gas midstream and circular economy services saw declines due to regulatory and operational factors.

MOL said operational challenges included reduced utilization at its Danube refinery following a fire at a distillation unit, which temporarily affected crude processing capacity in the final months of the year.