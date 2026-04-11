Iran Signals Conditional Outlook On Potential U.S. Talks In Pakistan's Islamabad

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An agreement beneficial to both Iran, U.S., and the world is probable in case of negotiations with representatives of 'America First' in Islamabad, Pakistan, First Vice President of Iran Mohammad Reza Aref wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

According to him, however, if Iran faces representatives of 'Israel First,' there will be no deal.

"We will inevitably continue our defense even more vigorously than before, and the world will face greater costs.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and has targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region's energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly.

On April 7, the U.S. and Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire of about two weeks to prevent military escalation and allow for negotiations. The agreement was reportedly brokered by Pakistan. One of the key points is Iran's commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping, while the sides halt attacks and prepare for talks.