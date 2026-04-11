Pokrovsk And Kostiantynivka Sectors Hottest, 173 Clashes Reported In Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this information is contained in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 11.

The enemy carried out 73 airstrikes, dropping 230 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians deployed 8,162 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,188 shelling attacks, including 109 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russian Federation's army carried out airstrikes in the areas of Kolomiytsi, Velykomykhailivka, and Orestopil in Dnipropetrovsk region; and Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhenka, Charivne, Rizdvyanka, Orikhiv, Yurkivka, Zarichne, Novoselivka, and Barvinivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

The Defense Forces' aviation struck three areas where Russian personnel and military equipment were concentrated, as well as two drone control centers.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 12 combat engagements occurred in the areas of Prokhodiv and toward Mala Rybitsa. Additionally, the enemy carried out 130 shelling attacks, 33 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and conducted three airstrikes, using seven guided aerial bombs.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy launched 12 assaults in the areas of Vovchansk, Kolodiazne, Starytsia, Zeleny, Vovchanski Khutory, Prylipka, Lyman, and toward Hrafske.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Russian army attacked three times in the areas of Kurylivka and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 10 attempts by the invaders to advance near Dibrova, Nadiia, Zarichne, and toward Olhivka, Stepove, Druzhlyubivka, and Cherneshchyna.

In the Sloviansk direction, defense forces stopped three Russian attempts to advance near Riznykivka and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian invaders did not carry out any attacks.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 19 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Stepanivka, Ivanopillia, and Sofiivka.

Russian military loses 1,440 soldiers and three air defense systems in past 24 hours

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 26 assaults by the Russian Federation's army in the areas of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Ivanivka, Molodetske, Pokrovsk, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Filiia, and Novoserhiivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched five attacks in the areas of Kalynivka, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, and Verbove.

In the Huliaipole sector, there were 16 Russian attacks in the areas of Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Bilohiria, Huliaipole, Staroukrainka, Charivne, Zaliznychne, and Sviatopetrivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian troops attempted to advance once in the area of Shcherbakiv.

In the Dnipro direction, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy attacks near the Antonivsky Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of Russian offensive groupings were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to April 11, 2026, in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,310,110 personnel.