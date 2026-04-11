Governance Has No Retakes: Chidambaram's Sharp Jibe At Actor Vijay

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram made a sharp remark on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, saying that governance is fundamentally different from cinema and cannot function with "retakes."

Chidambaram Questions Vijay's Silence, Inexperience

Referring to his political entry and the formation of the TVK party by Vijay, Chidambaram said on Friday that the party lacked political experience and questioned the leadership's public engagement and communication. Addressing a rally here, Chidambaram said, "A 'Vijay party' has come up. They have no political experience. Today, he came to Karaikudi and left without even speaking. How is that acceptable? Politics is about speaking, isn't it? It is about debate, right? Only if I express my views and he expresses his views can a proper debate happen. I cannot remain silent."

He further criticised the leader's lack of media interaction, adding, "Even yesterday, he did not speak. He has not met the press. He is not interacting with the people either." Drawing a contrast with his own political career, Chidambaram said he has always been accessible and willing to engage in discussion. "Look at me, I come to you. I have served as Home Minister and Finance Minister. I travel alone by car. Every time I come, I am ready to speak. I am always prepared for a debate if there is one," he said.

'Governance is Not Cinema'

The Congress leader also made a broader point on governance, distinguishing it from film acting and highlighting the seriousness of administrative decision-making. "But governing is different. Acting in films is one thing, governing is another. Governance means deciding which policies will truly benefit the people. It involves determining how public funds should be spent so that people gain real advantages and development is achieved through road projects, drinking water schemes, schools, hospitals, and more. One must carefully assess and implement these while governing. Governance is not easy. I have governed for about 20 years, and I can say it is not a simple task," Chidambaram further said.

He underlined that governance requires careful and irreversible decision-making, adding, "In governance, there are no retakes. In cinema, if a scene doesn't come out well, the director can ask for another take. But in administration, that's not possible. Once a decision is made, there is no retake. The decision stands as it is."

Tamil Nadu Election Context

His remarks come amid heightened political activity in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections to be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)