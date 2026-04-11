(WATCH) Did Yuzvendra Chahal Smoke While Driving? Viral Video Triggers Debate

A video showing someone who looks a lot like cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal smoking while driving and then flicking the cigarette butt onto the road has gone viral.

Team India's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is in the news for the wrong reasons. A video of a man looking just like him, smoking in a luxury car and throwing the butt on the road, is doing the rounds on social media. Fans are not happy, but it's still not confirmed if the person is actually Chahal.

No one knows where or when this video was shot. Since Friday, it has racked up thousands of views on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, starting a big discussion about the responsibilities of our national sportspersons. So far, neither Chahal nor his representatives have said a word about this controversy.

Meet Yuzvendra Chahal, caught smoking a cigarette and carelessly throwing it onto the road that money and still no class, no civic sense. Disgusting twitter/joHVrkbGPL

- Wickets Hitting (@offpacedelivery) April 10, 2026

This is what's surprising fans. Just a few weeks back, Chahal told AB de Villiers on his YouTube channel that he had adopted a disciplined lifestyle to make his career last longer. He even said, 'I have completely quit alcohol for the last six months to stay fit and avoid injuries. I want to be a role model for young players.' This smoking video is a complete shocker after that statement are furious that the person in the video just threw the cigarette butt on a public road. People are asking if it's okay for athletes to behave so irresponsibly in public. Chahal, who is now 35, had just recently said he wants to give his '150 percent' to the team is currently playing for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, where he has taken three wickets in three matches so far. He had a good run last season too, bagging 16 wickets in 14 games. This off-field drama is the last thing Chahal needs as his team, Punjab, gets ready for their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.