5 Costly Wrestlemania 41 Mistakes WWE Must Avoid Repeating At Wrestlemania 42

WWE's WrestleMania 41 was filled with missteps, from overbooked finishes to celebrity distractions. As WrestleMania 42 approaches, here are five mistakes the company must steer clear of to deliver a stronger show.

Last year's Intercontinental Title ladder match saw Dominik Mysterio pin Finn Balor to win Bron Breakker's championship. Penta later claimed the belt, but officials risk repeating the same mistake by rushing another title change. Penta worked nearly a year to win the belt, and losing it a month later would undermine his credibility.

Celebrities have long been part of WrestleMania, but their interference often overshadows the wrestlers. Travis Scott's involvement in the Cena-Rhodes angle last year drew criticism. This year already features Pat McAfee, Lil Nachty, and iShowSpeed. Adding more celebrity interference, especially in high-stakes matches, would be another misstep WWE should avoid.

LA Knight remains one of WWE's most popular stars, yet his WrestleMania match was announced late and relegated to the pre-show. Last year he put Jacob Fatu over clean, and now risks being overshadowed by Speed's involvement. WWE must ensure Knight isn't booked as a runner-up again, and protect his momentum.

Pat McAfee's addition to the Orton-Rhodes feud guarantees interference. Last year, Travis Scott's meddling led to John Cena's heel turn. Fans want at least one clean WrestleMania match for Cody Rhodes. Repeating the same overbooked finishes every year risks damaging his credibility as a top star.

The Rock's sporadic appearances in Cody's storylines have been inconsistent. He inserted himself in 2024 to support family, then demanded Cody's soul last year before disappearing. With McAfee now involved, adding The Rock again could pile on unnecessary chaos. WWE must avoid repeating the confusing booking that plagued WrestleMania 41.