Police Crack Down On Drug Peddlers In J&K's Rajouri

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, April 11 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday said they carried out a major crackdown on drug peddlers, arresting five persons and seizing heroin during naka checking operations.

A police statement said that in the first operation, action was taken against drug trafficking by the Nowshera Police on Friday.

During routine checking, a Scorpio vehicle bearing Registration No. JK11H-8838 was intercepted at Thalka Naka. On search, one person, namely Wajid Khan, son of Nisar Khan, resident of Kakora, Tehsil Manjakote, was found in possession of approximately 11 grams of heroin (chitta).

The accused was arrested on the spot, and contraband was seized. Accordingly, FIR No. 68/2026 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act has been registered at PS Nowshera, police said.

In another operation, during naka checking at Lamberi, a Scorpio vehicle bearing Registration No. JK11D-3883 was intercepted.

Four persons, namely Naseem Akram, son of Mohd Akram, resident of Rajouri; Waqar Ahmed, son of Nazir Hussain, resident of Manjakote; Danish Choudhary, son of Mohd Fazil, resident of Govardhan Bala; Rameez Raja, son of Nisar Hussain, resident of Kakora, were found in possession of heroin (chitta).

The total recovery was 13 grams. All accused were arrested, and contraband was seized, police said. Accordingly, FIR No. 67/2026 U/S 8/21/22/29 NDPS Act has been registered at PS Nowshera.

Further investigation in both cases is underway.

District Police Rajouri reiterates its firm commitment to eradicate the drug menace. Strict legal action shall continue against drug peddlers. Public cooperation is solicited, the statement added.

J&K police and the security forces have been carrying out operations against drug smugglers, drug peddlers, and those involved in hawala money rackets.

It is believed that funds generated through these illegal activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Anti-infiltration and prevention of drug smuggling, etc, is carried out on the line of control (LoC) by the army and on the international border by the Border Security Force (BSF) in J&K.