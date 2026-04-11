Ascott Expands In Nairobi With New Citadines Signing, Reinforcing The City's Position As A Regional Hub

The Ascott Limited ( ), the wholly owned lodging business unit of Capital and Investment (CLI), has announced the signing of Citadines Westview Nairobi, a 160-key hotel located in the capital's established Kilimani district. The new property will complement the existing 162-key Somerset Westview Nairobi serviced apartments, forming a strategic dual-brand offering that enhances Ascott's ability to serve both short- and extended-stay demand across a broader range of traveller segments. Scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2028, Citadines Westview Nairobi is designed to cater to a growing mix of both corporate and leisure travellers as well as the meeting and conferences demand.

Reinforcing Nairobi's Role as a Regional Business Hub

Nairobi continues to strengthen its position as a key regional business and investment hub, supported by growing corporate activity, infrastructure development and increasing international connectivity. This is driving sustained demand for high-quality, flexible accommodation that caters to both short-term and extended stays. The signing reinforces Ascott's commitment to expanding in high-potential urban markets and builds on its existing footprint in Kenya, where it currently operates Somerset Westview Nairobi, with additional properties in the pipeline.

Part of Ascott's Broader Africa Growth Strategy

The Nairobi signing forms part of Ascott's broader expansion across Africa, where the company has secured 10 signings over the past year. Once fully operational, these will expand its portfolio from two properties today to 23 properties with over 2,800 units across 10 cities in eight countries by 2028. In addition to Kenya, Ascott is growing its presence in key markets including Morocco, Nigeria and Ethiopia, where two properties are slated to open in Addis Ababa's Bole district, further strengthening its footprint in East Africa.

Vincent Miccolis, Managing Director for Middle East, Africa and Türkiye, The Ascott Limited, said:

“Nairobi is one of Africa's most important commercial and lifestyle hubs, with strong fundamentals supporting continued growth in hospitality demand. This signing reinforces our commitment to the Kenyan market and reflects our focus on expanding in cities where we see sustained demand from both business and leisure travellers. We are honoured to further strengthen our partnership with Britam on this development, bringing together strong institutional investment and Ascott's global operating expertise. By introducing Citadines alongside Somerset, we are able to offer a broader range of accommodation options that cater to different guest segments, while maintaining the quality and flexibility that define our brands.”

Ambrose Dabani - CEO&Principal Officer Britam Holdings PLC , said:“This investment reflects our long-term confidence in Nairobi as a key economic and commercial hub in the region. We are focused on high-quality, resilient assets that deliver sustainable value over time. Partnering with Ascott allows us to combine strong real estate fundamentals with an experienced global operator, ensuring the development is well positioned to meet evolving demand for professionally managed accommodation in the market.”

Designed for Modern Urban Living

Citadines Westview Nairobi will offer a mix of well-balanced hotel rooms, studios and one-bedroom apartments, supported by a comprehensive range of amenities including food and beverage outlets, meeting and conferencing facilities, a swimming pool, and a fully equipped gymnasium. The F&B offering will complement the Somerset Westview Nairobi's Jabu rooftop bar and La Mascotte restaurant, contributing to a more vibrant and integrated lifestyle destination within the development. Strategically located adjacent to Somerset Westview Nairobi in the prime Kilimani district, the property offers seamless access to Nairobi's key business hubs and lifestyle destinations, providing guests with the flexibility and convenience for a comfortable stay, whether travelling for business or leisure, on short or extended stays.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Ascott Limited.

Contact:

The Ascott Limited

(Regn No: 197900881N)

168 Robinson Road

#30-01 Capital Tower

Singapore 068912

t (65) 6713 2888

Connect with Ascott on:

Facebook:

Instagram:

TikTok:

LinkedIn:

About The Ascott Limited:

The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is driven by a vision to be the preferred hospitality company, enriching global living with heartfelt experiences. With a portfolio of more than 1,000 properties spanning over 230 cities across more than 40 countries, Ascott's presence spans Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the USA. Its diverse collection of award-winning brands includes Ascott ( ), Citadines ( ), lyf ( ), Oakwood ( ), Somerset ( ), The Crest Collection ( ), The Unlimited Collection ( ), Fox ( ), Harris ( ), POP! ( ), Preference ( ), Quest (, Vertu ( ) and Yello ( ).

Ascott specialises in managing and franchising a wide range of lodging options, including serviced residences, hotels, resorts, social living properties and branded residences, catering to the varying needs and preferences of global travellers. Through the Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) ( ) loyalty programme, members enjoy exclusive privileges and curated experiences, enhancing every aspect of their travel journey.

As a wholly owned business unit of CapitaLand Investment Limited ( ), Ascott generates fee-related revenue by leveraging its expertise in both lodging management and investment management. It also drives the expansion of funds under management by growing its sponsored CapitaLand Ascott Trust ( ) and private funds.

For more information on Ascott and its sustainability programme, please visit: .

About CapitaLand Investment Limited:

Headquartered and listed in Singapore in 2021, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real asset manager with a strong Asia foothold. As at 5 November 2025, CLI had S$120 billion of funds under management. CLI holds stakes in eight listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts and a suite of private real asset vehicles that invest in demographics, disruption and digitalisation-themed strategies. Its diversified real asset classes include retail, office, lodging, industrial, logistics, business parks, wellness, self-storage, data centres and private credit.

CLI aims to scale its fund management, lodging management and commercial management businesses globally and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand Group's development arm.

CLI is committed to growing in a responsible manner, delivering long-term economic value and contributing to the environmental and social well-being of its communities.