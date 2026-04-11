CARI Bengaluru 1St CCRAS Institute To Get Landmark ISO Accreditation In Biochemistry, Haematology

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) The clinical laboratory at the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Bengaluru, has been awarded 'ISO 15189:2022' accreditation for both biochemistry and haematology - becoming the first institute under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) to achieve this distinction, it was announced on Saturday.

In a significant milestone for quality-assured healthcare under the Ministry of Ayush, the accreditation assures patients that the laboratory delivers accurate, reliable, and safe diagnostic results in line with globally accepted quality standards.

According to Ayush Ministry, the achievement marks the laboratory's transformation from an entry-level NABL-certified facility to a fully established, accredited centre of excellence.

“Accreditation to international standards ensures that patients receive reliable and precise diagnostic services, which are essential for effective treatment and improved health outcomes. This achievement by CARI Bengaluru showcases how the Ministry is steadily transforming Ayush infrastructure into a benchmark of quality and reliability,” said Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush.

The recognition of CARI Bengaluru as the first CCRAS institute with ISO 15189:2022 accreditation in both Biochemistry and Haematology is a landmark step in integrating high-quality diagnostics with traditional systems of medicine. It reinforces our focus on evidence-based practice, research, and patient-centric care, added Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush.

The laboratory currently holds NABL accreditation for 50 test parameters across Biochemistry and Haematology.

It offers a comprehensive range of diagnostic services, including blood glucose, HbA1c, liver and kidney function tests, lipid and thyroid profiles, electrolytes, and complete blood counts, among others-enabling accurate assessment of metabolic, hormonal, and blood-related conditions.

During 2025–26, the laboratory conducted over 1.52 lakh investigations, serving more than 9,300 patients - demonstrating its growing capacity and commitment to quality diagnostics.

Professor Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS said that the recent NABL accreditation of CARI Bengaluru, building on its earlier NABH and NABL entry-level certifications and ongoing BIS IS/ISO 9001:2015 progression, along with its role as an Ayurveda Science Incubation Centre under the Ministry of Ayush, significantly elevates quality standards, positioning Ayurveda research and innovation at the highest level of scientific rigour and excellence.