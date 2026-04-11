403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korea Passes Supplementary Budget to Ease Economic Impact of Mideast War
(MENAFN) South Korea has passed a supplementary budget aimed at cushioning its economy from the effects of the ongoing Middle East conflict, according to reports Friday.
The National Assembly of South Korea approved the 26.2 trillion won ($17.7 billion) package in a 214–11 vote, with 19 abstentions, following a proposal submitted by the government 10 days earlier.
Both the ruling and opposition parties agreed to maintain the original size of the budget while incorporating targeted relief measures for lower-income households, particularly in response to rising global energy costs.
Under the plan, cash assistance will be provided to roughly 70% of the population, with payments ranging from 100,000 to 600,000 won depending on income level and region. Additional funding will also be directed toward stabilizing naphtha supplies critical for industrial production.
A presidential spokesperson welcomed the bipartisan agreement, describing it as a decision that prioritized national interests amid economic pressures linked to the Middle East war, according to reports.
The National Assembly of South Korea approved the 26.2 trillion won ($17.7 billion) package in a 214–11 vote, with 19 abstentions, following a proposal submitted by the government 10 days earlier.
Both the ruling and opposition parties agreed to maintain the original size of the budget while incorporating targeted relief measures for lower-income households, particularly in response to rising global energy costs.
Under the plan, cash assistance will be provided to roughly 70% of the population, with payments ranging from 100,000 to 600,000 won depending on income level and region. Additional funding will also be directed toward stabilizing naphtha supplies critical for industrial production.
A presidential spokesperson welcomed the bipartisan agreement, describing it as a decision that prioritized national interests amid economic pressures linked to the Middle East war, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment