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Germany Inflation Climbs to 2.7 Percent
(MENAFN) Germany’s yearly inflation rate was verified at 2.7% in March, reaching its highest point since January 2024. The increase was mainly fueled by a steep surge in energy costs connected to the Iran war, according to official figures released on Friday by Destatis.
The reading aligned with both the initial estimate and economists’ forecasts for March, confirming expectations in financial markets.
Energy prices recorded a significant annual rise of 7.2%, the first yearly increase since late 2023. Motor fuel prices soared by 20%, while heating oil prices spiked sharply by 44.4%, underscoring the strength of the energy-driven pressure.
On a month-to-month basis, consumer prices advanced by 1.1% in March, with energy expenses climbing 7.7%. This monthly uptick was largely attributed to higher fuel and heating oil costs amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Food inflation increased at a more moderate pace of 0.9% year-on-year, slowing compared to February. Meanwhile, core inflation—excluding food and energy—remained unchanged at 2.5%.
Prices for goods rose by 2.3% compared with the same period last year, while services climbed by 3.2%, continuing to outpace overall inflation. Key contributors included transportation, rental costs, and social services.
The inflationary pressure emerged against the backdrop of a severe energy disruption following the Iran war, which disturbed supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global crude oil and liquefied natural gas trade.
The reading aligned with both the initial estimate and economists’ forecasts for March, confirming expectations in financial markets.
Energy prices recorded a significant annual rise of 7.2%, the first yearly increase since late 2023. Motor fuel prices soared by 20%, while heating oil prices spiked sharply by 44.4%, underscoring the strength of the energy-driven pressure.
On a month-to-month basis, consumer prices advanced by 1.1% in March, with energy expenses climbing 7.7%. This monthly uptick was largely attributed to higher fuel and heating oil costs amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Food inflation increased at a more moderate pace of 0.9% year-on-year, slowing compared to February. Meanwhile, core inflation—excluding food and energy—remained unchanged at 2.5%.
Prices for goods rose by 2.3% compared with the same period last year, while services climbed by 3.2%, continuing to outpace overall inflation. Key contributors included transportation, rental costs, and social services.
The inflationary pressure emerged against the backdrop of a severe energy disruption following the Iran war, which disturbed supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global crude oil and liquefied natural gas trade.
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