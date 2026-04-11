Vijay To Address Mega Rally In Kanyakumari Tomorrow As Campaigning Intensifies Ahead Of Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 11 (IANS) With just days left for campaigning to conclude ahead of the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader, Joseph Vijay, will address a massive public rally in Kanyakumari district tomorrow (Sunday) as part of his whirlwind statewide campaign.

Vijay is set to campaign for TVK candidates contesting in six Assembly constituencies - Kanyakumari, Nagercoil, Colachel, Vilavancode, Killiyoor and Padmanabhapuram.

The highlight of his visit will be a major public meeting at the Vivekananda College Ground near Kanyakumari, where a large turnout of supporters is expected.

Party executives had earlier sought police permission to conduct the rally from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. However, authorities have granted approval with restrictions, allowing the event to be held only between 2 P.M. and 8 P.M., limiting the duration to six hours.

Meanwhile, with the Election Commission permitting campaigning only until the evening of April 21, political parties across Tamil Nadu have intensified their outreach efforts in the final phase of the campaign.

DMK President and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin continues an aggressive campaign schedule, addressing public meetings in two cities daily.

AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, is also actively engaging voters through extensive roadshows across multiple constituencies.

Naam Tamilar Katchi's chief coordinator Seeman remains on the campaign trail, touring various regions to mobilise support for his party's candidates.

In preparation for Vijay's visit, senior TVK state executive members Anand and Sengottaiyan will inspect arrangements in Kanyakumari district today, reviewing security measures, stage construction, and logistical planning at the venue.

Vijay's Kanyakumari rally is seen as a key moment in TVK's campaign strategy, particularly in southern Tamil Nadu, as the electoral battle enters its decisive final stretch.

-IANS

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