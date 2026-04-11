Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar Lands In Abu Dhabi, To Deepen Partnership With UAE

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India's Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar has reached Abu Dhabi, the country's official news agency ANI reported.

According to reports, Jaishankar is paying an official visit to the UAE and will be here till April 12 to meet the country's leadership.

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UAE leaders and the Indian minister will jointly review close cooperation and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between both nations.

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Earlier, both countries committing to doubling bilateral trade to $200 billion by 2032, building on the dramatic gains delivered by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) that came into force in 2022.

UAE Ministry of Economy figures show non-oil trade with India has been expanding at double-digit rates, driven by rising shipments of food products, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, electronics and gems and jewellery, alongside strong growth in services trade.

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