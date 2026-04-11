Dubai's KHDA Announces Home-Based Learning Options For Children Aged 06

Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has introduced two new services allowing private early childhood centre to offer structured, centre-led learning at home for children aged up to six.

The services, CLHL Hubs and CLHL Educators, enable nurseries to continue delivering education outside traditional classroom settings during periods of government-mandated distance learning, while maintaining regulatory oversight and quality standards.

The services are only activated during periods of mandated distance learning and cannot be offered outside those timelines.

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CLHL Hubs are small, nursery-style groups hosted in approved homes, accommodating up to eight children from different families under the supervision of centre staff CLHL Educators involve one-to-one or sibling-only sessions at home, delivered by a qualified, KHDA-registered teacher assigned by the centre.

KHDA said the move expands learning options for families and ensures continuity of education, while reinforcing the flexibility of Dubai's education system in responding to disruptions.

The services operate under a defined framework that outlines seven core requirements, including licensing approval, risk assessments, parent agreements, child protection policies, staff records, supervision and monitoring, and insurance coverage.

Guidelines issued by the authority focus on three priorities: maintaining continuity of learning, safeguarding children's wellbeing, and building trust with families.

Under the framework, early childhood centres remain fully responsible for maintaining quality and safety standards, even when learning takes place at home. KHDA emphasised that shifting learning outside centres does not lower expectations around care or delivery.

Dr Amna Almaazmi, CEO of Growth and Human Development at KHDA, said the initiative reflects a commitment to ensuring uninterrupted learning through a flexible, future-ready system that does not compromise on quality or care.

Dr Amna Almaazmi, Ceo Of Growth And Human Development, Khda

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