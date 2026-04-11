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Türkiye Reopens Gulf Trade Route
(MENAFN) Türkiye has obtained transit visas for its commercial truck drivers who transport goods to the wider Gulf region through Saudi Arabia, effectively restoring a crucial overland trade route after a decade of diplomatic and logistical obstacles. Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced the development, describing it as a significant milestone for regional logistics.
Bolat praised the progress during a conference on e-commerce in the era of artificial intelligence (AI) held in Istanbul on Friday, emphasizing improved relations between the two countries. He explained that the long-standing visa issue had finally been resolved, allowing Turkish drivers to once again pass through Saudi Arabia en route to Gulf destinations. He stated: “Türkiye and Saudi Arabia’s relations are excellent, and while there used to be a transit visa issue for the past decade, this has been resolved as of Thursday, enabling Turkish truck drivers to travel in the Gulf via a Saudi transit visa,” he said.
The timing of the agreement is considered especially important due to disruptions in global supply networks, as ongoing armed conflicts in the Middle East have severely impacted maritime shipping routes. In this context, land-based transport through Türkiye is becoming increasingly essential, with the country positioned as a natural bridge connecting Europe and Asia.
Bolat also expressed hope that the current 15-day ceasefire in the region will hold and gradually develop into lasting peace, stressing that global economic stability relies heavily on preventing further supply disruptions and rising prices.
In addition to the progress in logistics cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Bolat highlighted strong growth in Türkiye’s domestic e-commerce sector, noting that its share of total trade has expanded significantly from around 5% to 20% in recent reports.
Bolat praised the progress during a conference on e-commerce in the era of artificial intelligence (AI) held in Istanbul on Friday, emphasizing improved relations between the two countries. He explained that the long-standing visa issue had finally been resolved, allowing Turkish drivers to once again pass through Saudi Arabia en route to Gulf destinations. He stated: “Türkiye and Saudi Arabia’s relations are excellent, and while there used to be a transit visa issue for the past decade, this has been resolved as of Thursday, enabling Turkish truck drivers to travel in the Gulf via a Saudi transit visa,” he said.
The timing of the agreement is considered especially important due to disruptions in global supply networks, as ongoing armed conflicts in the Middle East have severely impacted maritime shipping routes. In this context, land-based transport through Türkiye is becoming increasingly essential, with the country positioned as a natural bridge connecting Europe and Asia.
Bolat also expressed hope that the current 15-day ceasefire in the region will hold and gradually develop into lasting peace, stressing that global economic stability relies heavily on preventing further supply disruptions and rising prices.
In addition to the progress in logistics cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Bolat highlighted strong growth in Türkiye’s domestic e-commerce sector, noting that its share of total trade has expanded significantly from around 5% to 20% in recent reports.
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