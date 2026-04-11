Delhi: Thief Held In Dwarka Knives, Stolen Mobiles And Motorcycle Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police in Dwarka district has arrested a 23-year-old accused described as a“desperate thief/knifer,” recovering multiple stolen items, including weapons, mobile phones and a motorcycle.

According to an official press release issued by the office of Kushal Pal Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, the accused has been identified as Mohit Sharma, a resident of Mohan Garden in West Delhi. Police stated that“02 button-actuated knives, 02 stolen mobiles & 01 stolen motorcycle” were recovered during the operation.

The arrest was made on April 6 during routine patrolling by police personnel from Mohan Garden Police Station. At around 10:30 p.m., the team noticed a suspicious individual near Poswal Chowk, Uttam Nagar, who attempted to flee upon spotting the police.“After seeing the police party, (he) suddenly tried to make good his escape,” the release stated. The police team chased and apprehended him, recovering a button-actuated knife from his possession on the spot.

A case under the Arms Act (FIR No. 90/2026) was registered, and further investigation was initiated. During sustained interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to multiple thefts. Acting on his disclosure, police recovered a stolen Pulsar motorcycle linked to a previous theft case registered at Dabri police station.

Additionally, two stolen mobile phones of Motorola and Redmi were also seized. Police confirmed that these devices were connected to separate e-FIRs registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Mohan Garden police station.

The operation was carried out by a dedicated team under the supervision of Inspector Mukesh Antil and the guidance of ACP Najafgarh Raj Kumar Bajaria. Officials highlighted that the accused is a repeat offender, with involvement in“10 cases of house theft and Arms Act” across different police stations.

Police said the arrest has helped solve multiple pending cases, adding that further investigation is ongoing to uncover additional links and recoveries.